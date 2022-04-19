VDOT completes Interstate 64 debris removal from January winter storm

VDOT reports Interstate 64 is clear of an unprecedented amount of woody debris left behind from the Jan. 3 snowstorm. But the work isn’t finished. Crews continue to clear the roadsides of other primary and secondary highways.

All totaled, crews have hauled away more than 800,000 cubic yards of trees, branches, and other brush that buckled under the weight of the heavy, wet snow that pummeled the Culpeper District in January, and in subsequent storms. This amounts to 17,698 loads.

The Culpeper District estimates the final amount is likely to exceed a million cubic yards of waste.

To date, crews have picked up about 215,000 cubic yards (CY) from Interstate 64, often working seven days a week to get the job done. Here is a breakdown by region:

Albemarle County – 158,000 CY

Louisa County — 300,000 CY

Fluvanna County – 70,000 CY

Fauquier County – 20,000 CY

Orange County – 45,000 CY

For perspective, the derecho that swept across Virginia in 2012 downed about 120,000 cubic yards of debris.

The trucks and trailers used to clear the debris can each hold about 45 cubic yards of waste. The entire operation could top more than 22,000 loads to clear all roadways in the Culpeper District.

Moving forward this week, contract crews will begin to clear the Route 250 bypass from Charlottesville to Crozet; simultaneously working on other primary and secondary routes, as well as neighborhood streets in Albemarle, Louisa, Fluvanna, Orange, and Fauquier counties.

The crews, including VDOT maintenance teams, are aiming for an approximate end date of June 1, weather permitting.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.

