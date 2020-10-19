VDOT closing Exit 175 northbound ramp overnight Wednesday for repairs

Published Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, 6:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The on-ramp from Route 11 onto northbound Interstate 81 at Exit 175 is scheduled to close from 1 p.m. Wednesday until approximately 5 a.m. Thursday.

This location is in the Natural Bridge area of Rockbridge County.

The ramp closure allows crews to perform guardrail work and install new pavement striping. This work was rescheduled due to inclement weather. All work is weather permitting.

Route 11 drivers who need to reach northbound I-81 will follow Route 11 north to I-81 Exit 180 and use the northbound on-ramp at this interchange.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org .

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related

Comments