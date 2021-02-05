VDOT bracing for more winter weather this weekend

Another round of winter weather is in the forecast, and VDOT is getting prepared to respond.

Because the storm is anticipated to start as rain no pretreatment of primary roads is currently taking place in the Lynchburg District; however, changes in the forecast are being monitored.

In addition, crews are inspecting their trucks and other equipment, re-installing spreaders and plows, and loading truck beds with salt, sand or other materials in anticipation.

Currently, the following counties in the district are under a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday evening through Sunday morning with the possibility of heavy snow: Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax, and Pittsylvania. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Additional warnings/watches/advisories are possible. Travel, particularly during a storm, is not recommended.

VDOT urges motorists to monitor local forecasts and to avoid travel during the storm, as snow or ice on roadways makes travel hazardous. Those who must be on the road should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route.

Crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable. VDOT snowplow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. When the snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted on Twitter @VaDOTLynchburg.

