VDOT awarded more than $4.5M in federal grants

Published Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020, 6:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VDOT was recently awarded two federal grants totaling more than $4.5 million to enhance safety, improve congestion and incident management, and predict parking availability.

“With these grant awards, the federal government recognizes the Commonwealth’s commitment to developing innovative solutions to transportation challenges,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “These funds will support research and technology to improve safety, decision-making, and quality of life in Virginia.”

“These grants will support cutting-edge projects that are advancing the technology and business of transportation,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “Most importantly, they will improve the safety and travel experience for Virginians and visitors to our Commonwealth.”

An Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD)grant from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), valued at $4.35 million, was awarded to VDOT for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Meets Integrated Corridor Management (ICM) project. The funding will expand two programs in northern Virginia to:

Deploy Predictive Parking Availability Information Using Artificial Intelligence (AI)This effort will add innovation to an already-planned, value-pricing parking project along the Interstate 95 corridor in northern Virginia and Fredericksburg. The parking tool will use a combination of historical data, real-time parking data samples, and crowd-sourcing information to predict parking availability. Expand the Decision Support System of RM3P to FredericksburgThis grant will provide funding to expand the decision support system currently in development for the Northern Virginia Regional Multi-Modal Management Program (RM3P), employing advanced machine-learning techniques and artificial intelligence to recommend incident and congestion management responses based on real-time conditions along the I-95 corridor, into Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, and the City of Fredericksburg.

VDOT was also awarded $232,500 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) through its Safety Data Initiative to develop a systemic safety analysis tool, which will identify and visualize locations with higher safety risks that would benefit from eight low-cost roadway safety countermeasures that could then be implemented at other sites with similar roadway features.

Innovation is a key focus of the Secretary of Transportation and key commitment in VDOT’s Business Plan.

VDOT operates the nation’s third largest state-maintained highway system, managing and maintaining more than 57,000 miles of roadway.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments