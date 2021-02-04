VDOT addressing traffic issues on Va. 664 in Nelson, Augusta

Published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, 10:21 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Through tractor trailers will be prohibited on Beech Grove/Reeds Gap Road from Mount Torrey Road (Va. 664)/Love Road (Va. 814) in Augusta County to Patrick Henry Highway (Va. 151) in Nelson County, a distance of 7.95 miles.

The issue: economic development on both sides of the mountain range has led to increased truck traffic on Beech Grove/Reeds Gap Road.

Some of this traffic, according to drivers, has been guided by global positioning systems, and both the Lynchburg and Staunton VDOT districts have installed signage at several locations approaching Beech Grove/Reeds Gap Road alerting tractor trailers that GPS routing is not advised on the route.

Even with that attempted fix, tractor trailers are regularly becoming stuck due to the road curvature and steepness and impeding traffic, including emergency response.

A VDOT traffic engineering study recommended the prohibition on through tractor trailers.

Signage will be installed to alert tractor trailer drivers to this regulatory prohibition. Alternate routes such as Interstate 64 and U.S. 29 are available and more suitable for use.

The prohibition applies only to through tractor trailers, and not tractor trailers with points of origin or destination along the affected route.

Businesses in Nelson County with concerns about access should contact Robert Brown, Robert.Brown@VDOT.Virginia.Gov, VDOT Appomattox residency administrator.

Those in Augusta County should contact Donald Komara, Donald.Komara@VDOT.Virginia.Gov, VDOT Harrisonburg residency administrator.

Related

Comments