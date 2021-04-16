VDH, VDEM open Community Vaccination Clinic in Nottoway

The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Virginia National Guard, will open a Community Vaccination Clinic in Nottoway April 19 to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at the VNG Armory in Blackstone.

“We are excited to partner with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia National Guard to offer another opportunity for individuals in the Piedmont Health District to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District. “We encourage everyone in our health district to take advantage of this opportunity and get a vaccine as soon as possible.”

The CVC, sponsored by the Piedmont Health District, will operate four days a week and will administer up to 250 doses per day. All of these events are by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted.

Beginning April 26, individuals in the Piedmont Health District will be able to schedule their own appointments for the Nottoway CVC by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). Additional languages are available.

Virginia Army and Air National Guard medics trained and certified by VDH will administer the vaccines, and additional soldiers will provide wrap around logistics, administrative and traffic management support.

Below are some helpful hints for individuals with an appointment for the Nottoway CVC:

Please plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.

No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. You must have a scheduled appointment.

Please plan to bring a copy of your invitation (email, text, barcode) or proof of your name when you arrive at the site.

This community vaccination center will not replace other local, small-scale efforts to deliver COVID-19. This site is state-managed and made possible thanks to FEMA funding granted to Virginia for the state’s continued response to COVID-19.

This site was selected after the VDEM conducted an equity analysis to determine the communities with the largest number of vulnerable populations and communities with the largest percentage of vulnerable population and greatest COVID-19 impact.

