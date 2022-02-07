VDH texting, calling to remind you of eligibility for COVID boosters

The Virginia Department of Health is sending text and voice messages to residents in the Central Shenandoah Health District to remind them they are eligible for booster shots against COVID-19.

The texts/calls are just one more way VDH is reaching out to let Virginians know they can get a free booster dose of vaccine at many locations, including Community Vaccination Centers located in nine locations around the state.

The message will read: “Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment visit https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call (877) 829-4682.”

Residents in the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland; and cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista will receive the texts and calls.

Not everyone will be contacted at first and individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a vaccine booster.

If you are not due for a vaccine, contact the VDH call center for a review of your record to make sure it is up to date. Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.