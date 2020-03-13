VDH reports presumptive positive coronavirus test in Harrisonburg

The City of Harrisonburg and all departments are closely monitoring the latest information and recommendations concerning the coronavirus following a presumptive positive test in the community confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health late this afternoon.

City officials are working closely with regional and national health experts in monitoring the situation, and have put all city protocols related to the prevention of the spread of communicable diseases into action.

This includes reassessing some community events and activities. We are in daily contact with the Virginia Department of Health, which is providing guidance on this matter.

The city wants to encourage all residents to follow Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding prevention, and to follow only trust sources for future updates and information on this matter.

More information regarding the coronavirus and helpful links is available at the city’s website.

