VDH preparing for launch of statewide COVID-19 vaccination registration system

Local health districts are being directed by the Virginia Department of Health to close their COVID-10 vaccination pre-registration forms Friday evening, in preparation to shift to a statewide system next week.

Existing waiting lists will be imported to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia.

Pre-registration, through the new statewide system, will be available again on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Anyone who has previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district, will be automatically imported into the new statewide system.

Individuals will maintain their current status in the queue.

The statewide vaccine pre-registration system will provide a unified and comprehensive process for people in Virginia to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local pre-registration forms will close at 5 p.m. Friday. During the weekend, the Commonwealth will de-duplicate, clean, and consolidate the data from the local health district systems.

In addition, data from the Virginia Immunization Information System will be used to remove individuals from the pre-registration list who have already been vaccinated.

