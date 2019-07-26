VDH investigating intestinal illness associated with cyclospora
The Virginia Department of Health is providing more information about the ongoing investigation of reports of intestinal illness associated with cyclospora.
An increase in cases was first identified in Northern Virginia in mid-June. The investigation has found an additional outbreak in Central Virginia. A food or water source of these outbreaks has not yet been identified.
Since May 1, there have been 39 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in Virginia. The five-year average for the same time frame from 2014 to 2018 was nine cases.
Workplace cafeterias in the following locations are part of the ongoing investigation:
- Capital One Building at 1600 Capital One Drive, McLean
- Valo Park Building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, McLean
- CarMax at 12800 Tuckahoe Creek Parkway, Richmond
These cafeterias are not widely accessible to the general public. Health officials are working directly with business owners and affected individuals.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of cyclosporiasis should visit their healthcare provider. They can test for cyclospora and prescribe the correct treatment. Physicians will report cases to the health department.
