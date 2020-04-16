VDH, city working on team response to long-term care COVID outbreak

The Central Shenandoah Health District is coordinating a team response to a COVID-19 outbreak at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg, a local long-term care facility.

The response to this outbreak has been coordinated among multiple partners, including the health department, local emergency management and the local hospital system.

Accordius Health has also provided extra personnel from the company’s corporate headquarters to help manage the situation. The City of Harrisonburg, working with the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, are staffing two ambulances dedicated solely to calls at Accordius Health.

Rockingham County has assisted with providing decontamination abilities for ambulances and back ambulance support.

Working with UVA Health, the Central Shenandoah Health District has begun an aggressive testing campaign for residents and staff at the care facility.

The City of Harrisonburg has established a virtual Joint Information Center to support VDH’s efforts on informing Harrisonburg residents about the Accordius Health outbreak and other COVID-19 information that may impact our community.

Residents are urged to follow the city’s social media pages and visit the city’s website, www.harrisonburgva.gov, for continuing information and updates on this effort.

