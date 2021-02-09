VDH announces rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations at select CVS pharmacy locations

Select CVS locations across the Commonwealth on Friday will begin administering vaccinations to Virginians 65 and older within the Phase 1b eligibility guidelines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.

Eligible individuals can register at www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health worked closely with CVS over the last week to ensure that the CVS system follows Virginia’s priority guidelines and to provide an advance opportunity for eligible individuals already registered on VDH waiting lists.

Due to technological limitations with their national appointment system, CVS is unable to reserve appointments for pre-registered individuals. Virginia will continue to work towards a solution in partnership with other participating states and the federal government.

The federal program will supplement existing vaccination programs by providing 26,000 more vaccines to Virginians. CVS is the first of Virginia’s pharmacy partners in the federal pharmacy partnership to move forward with vaccinations. More pharmacies and more locations are expected to start vaccinating patients in the future.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a public-private partnership. between pharmacy companies and the federal government. Pharmacy companies receive vaccines directly from the federal government through the partnership program.

Initially, the federal government asked states to limit distribution to one pharmacy chain partner.

CVS Health is the initial pharmacy partner for the program in Virginia.

The appointment for the second vaccination will be made when the first vaccination appointment is scheduled. Those without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at (800) 746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

