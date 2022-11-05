VDEM announces $11.5 million in Homeland Security grant awards

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) coordinates an annual stakeholder-driven review process to allocate more than $11.5 million of federal grant funding to enhance emergency preparedness and security.

Nonprofit Security Grant Program funds are administered by VDEM to enhance security be eliminating security gaps identified at nonprofits in Virginia.

VDEM received 121 grant requests totaling nearly $11.8 million in fiscal year 2022 grant cycle, according to a press release. Forty-seven projects, with a total award of $3.2 million, will receive funding.

In the FY2022 funding cycle, FEMA implemented six national priority services areas. Federal requirements necessitate 3 percent contributions from each of four areas: enhancing protection of soft targets/crowded places, enhancing information and intelligence sharing, addressing domestic violent extremism and community preparedness. The national priority funding is 30 percent of each award and includes enhancing cyber security and election security.

Public safety stakeholders will receive $2.5 million in non-competitive grants to fund 36 projects and sustain 12 hazardous materials teams, seven technical rescue teams, four incident management teams, five radio communications caches and the Virginia Fusion Center.

The Hampton Roads Urban Area Security Initiative will receive $3 million to address the unique needs as a high threat, high-density urban area.

The city of Staunton will receive $240,000 for Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro Regional Radio Project.