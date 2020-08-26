VDACS names new Livestock Services Program manager

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced Tracy Fitzsimmons as the new Division of Commodity Services Livestock Services Program manager.

Fitzsimmons has nearly 20 years of livestock grading experience as she served as a Livestock Marketing Specialist with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

Fitzsimmons will begin her new role on Oct. 13.

VDACS’ Livestock Services program brings industry buyers and sellers together to establish Virginia producers as a reliable and desirable source of quality livestock. In addition to grading and evaluating livestock, the program also provides market development and promotional services to the Virginia livestock industry and assists livestock associations and producers across the Commonwealth with activities that attract buyers.

“Tracy has considerable knowledge and experience in animal agriculture, livestock production, promotions, market development, and livestock grading and evaluation based on official USDA grade standards,” said VDACS Commodity Services Director Ernest Knicely. “Tracy has significant and demonstrated experience communicating with the public and industry representatives as a result of her time working in state government and with Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, providing industry coordination, consultation, and collaboration.”

Fitzsimmons most recently served as the executive director of Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, where she provides staff leadership, administration and support for all local and regional affiliated producer associations, committees and councils. In this position, she also served as the cattle industry liaison to partners on a state and national level.

Prior to working with Virginia Cattleman’s Association, Fitzsimmons worked as a loan officer for Farm Credit of the Virginias. She began her career with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture as a livestock marketing specialist.

Fitzsimmons obtained a bachelor of science in animal & veterinary science from West Virginia University. She holds many professional memberships to include American Agri-Women, American National CattleWomen’s Association and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

