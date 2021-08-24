VDACS announces reimbursement funding for organic growers, processors

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently received approval to reimburse eligible organic growers and processors for up to 50 percent of their 2020-2021 organic certification costs.

VDACS received reimbursement approval from the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program, which provides funding through the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program.

To be eligible for OCCSP reimbursement funding, organic growers and processors must successfully complete organic certification from a USDA accredited organic certifying agency between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.

Reimbursements are limited to a maximum of $500 per category of certification. OCCSP applications are due to VDACS no later than Nov. 1. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they are depleted.

The OCCSP application is available at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/pdf/organiccostshare.pdf. Applications should include a Commonwealth of Virginia W-9 tax form, a current copy of the applicant’s organic certificate from an accredited certification agency, and a dated, paid itemized invoice from the certification agency detailing the total cost of services rendered.

Contact Roz Stein, VDACS’ Office of Domestic Marketing and Promotions at 804.786.3951 or at roz.stein@vdacs.virginia.gov for questions about the reimbursement program. General organic production information is available at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/sales-certified-organic.shtml.