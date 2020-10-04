VDACS announces reimbursement funding for eligible organic growers, processors

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has received approval to reimburse eligible organic growers and processors for 50 percent of their 2020 organic certification costs.

VDACS received reimbursement approval from the USDA National Organic Program, which provides funding through the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP).

Growers and processors who successfully completed organic certification from a USDA accredited organic certifying agency between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020, are eligible to apply for OCCSP reimbursement funding.

OCCSP applications are due to VDACS no later than Nov. 6, 2020.

Reimbursements are limited to a maximum of $500 per category of certification. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they are depleted.

The OCCSP application is available at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/pdf/organiccostshare.pdf. Applications should include a Commonwealth of Virginia W-9 tax form, a current copy of the applicant’s organic certificate from an accredited certification agency, and a dated, paid itemized invoice from the certification agency detailing the total cost of services rendered.

Contact Roz Stein, VDACS’ Office of Domestic Marketing, at 804.786.3951 or roz.stein@vdacs.virginia.gov for questions about the reimbursement program.

General organic production information is available at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/sales-certified-organic.shtml.

