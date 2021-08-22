VDACS announces collection dates for the 2021 Pesticide Collection Program

Farmers, pesticide dealers, pest control firms, certified applicators, homeowners and golf course operators are encouraged to participate in the Virginia Pesticide Collection Program.

The program collects unwanted, outdated or banned pesticides and disposes of them in a safe manner. Since its inception, the Virginia Pesticide Collection Program has collected and destroyed more than 1.5 million pounds of outdated and unwanted pesticides, protecting public health and eliminating the environmental threat they could have posed.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, through its Office of Pesticide Services, and in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, provide this service at no charge.

The following is a list of the 2021 collection sites and schedule. All locations are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 23 – Greenline Service Corporation, Fredericksburg

Aug. 24 – Helena Agri-Enterprises, Warsaw

Aug. 31 – Hartfield Fire Department, Hartfield

Sept. 1 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, St. Stephens Church

Sept. 9 – Merrifield Garden Center, Fairfax

Sept. 10 – James S Long Regional Park, Haymarket

The program is funded through pesticide product registration fees collected by OPS.

In administering the Pesticide Collection Program, VDACS divides Virginia into five regions. Each year, the department conducts a collection in a different region. Once all five regions have been served, the program starts another cycle. Click here to view a map of future collection localities.

Participants must transport their unwanted pesticides to one of the central collection sites located within the service area. If participants cannot safely containerize the unwanted pesticides for transport, VDACS may arrange assistance on a case-by-case basis. ONLY pesticides will be accepted. Pesticide contaminated material (for example, pesticide contaminated fertilizer) will NOT be accepted as part of the collection program. In addition, the program does NOT accept motor oil, paint, fuel, fertilizer or other chemicals.

Participants are asked to complete a pesticide collection registration form prior to arrival and return the completed form to jeffrey.rogers@vdacs.virginia.gov or mail to Office of Pesticide Services, VDACS, P.O. Box 1163, Richmond Virginia 23218. The form is available at vdacs.virginia.gov/pesticide-collection.shtml or by contacting the program at 804.786.3798.

Participants should direct questions to their local Virginia Cooperative Extension agent or to Jeffrey Rogers using the contact information above.