VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva named to Oscar Robertson watch list

VCU junior Marcus Santos-Silva has been named to the initial watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, an award given to the men’s national player of the year, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced on Thursday afternoon.

Santos-Silva is averaging 25.6 minutes, 13.8 points on 62.5 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game – all career highs.

In January, the USBWA will release a second watch list, followed by finalists after All-America balloting is complete in March.

Last season, Duke’s Zion Williamson was the recipient of the Oscar Robertson Trophy.

The 2019-20 Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta in April.

The winner will be also be honored at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Mon., April 13, 2020.

Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list

G Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton (6-4, 195, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.)

G Cole Anthony, North Carolina (6-3, 190, Fr., New York, N.Y.)

C Udoka Azubuike, Kansas (7-0, 270, Jr., Delta, Nigeria)

G Desmond Bane, TCU (6-6, 215, Sr., Richmond, Ind.)

C Charles Bassey, WKU (6-11, 230, So., Lagos, Nigeria)

F Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida (6-10, 241, Gr., Orlando, Fla.)

G Jared Butler, Baylor (6-3, 190, So., Reserve, La.)

G Anthony Cowan, Maryland (6-0, 180, Sr., Bowie, Md.)

G Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati (6-5, 210, Sr., Wilmington, Ohio)

G Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy (6-1, 160, So., Birmingham, Ala.)

F Mamadi Diakite, Virginia (6-9, 224, Sr., Conakry, Guinea)

G Devon Dotson, Kansas (6-2, 185, So., Charlotte, N.C.)

F Anthony Edwards, Georgia (6-5, 225, Fr., Atlanta, Ga.)

G Jordan Ford, Saint Mary’s (6-1, 175, Sr., Folsom, Calif.)

C Luka Garza, Iowa (6-11, 260, Jr., Washington, D.C.)

G Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson (6-5, 200, Sr., Grindavik, Iceland)

F TJ Holyfield, Texas Tech (6-8, 225, Sr., Albuquerque, N.M.)

G Markus Howard, Marquette (5-11, 180, Sr., Chandler, Ariz.)

G Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA (6-0, 170, Jr., Bayamon, Puerto Rico)

G Tre Jones, Duke (6-3, 185, So., Apple Valley, Minn.)

F/C Nathan Knight, William & Mary (6-10, 253, Sr., Syracuse, N.Y.)

F Anthony Lamb, Vermont (6-6, 227, Sr., Rochester, N.Y.)

G Jermaine Marrow, Hampton (6-0, 182, Sr., Newport News, Va.)

G Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky (6-3, 198, Fr., Garland, Texas)

G Skylar Mays, LSU (6-4, 205, Sr., Baton Rouge, La.)

G Sam Merrill, Utah State (6-5, 205, Sr., Bountiful, Utah)

F John Mooney, Notre Dame (6-9, 245, Sr., Orlando, Fla.)

F Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt (6-6, 213, So., Charleston, S.C.)

F Zeke Nnaji, Arizona (6-11, 240, Fr., Hopkins, Minn.)

F Jordan Nwora, Louisville (6-7, 225, Jr., Buffalo, N.Y.)

F Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (6-10, 250, So., Thomasville, Ga.)

F Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga (6-11, 235, So., Belgrade, Serbia)

G Myles Powell, Seton Hall (6-2, 195, Sr., Trenton, N.J.)

G Payton Pritchard, Oregon (6-2, 190, Sr., West Linn, Ore.)

F Nick Rakocevic, USC (6-11, 225, Sr., Chicago, Ill.)

G Jordan Roland, Northeastern (6-1, 171, Sr., Syracuse, N.Y.)

F Marcus Santos-Silva, VCU (6-7, 250, Jr., Taunton, Mass.)

F Lamar Stevens, Penn State (6-8, 225, Sr., Philadelphia, Pa.)

C Jon Teske, Michigan (7-1, 265, Sr., Medina, Ohio)

F Tres Tinkle, Oregon State (6-7, 225, Sr., Missoula, Mont.)

F Obi Toppin, Dayton (6-9, 220, So., Brooklyn, N.Y.)

F Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State (6-9, 270, Jr., Westerville, Ohio)

G Cassius Winston, Michigan State (6-1, 185, Sr., Detroit, Mich.)

C James Wiseman, Memphis (7-1, 240, Fr., Nashville, Tenn.)

G McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (6-0, 196, Jr., North Robbinsdale, Minn.)

C Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown (7-0, 264, Sr., Istanbul, Turkey)

