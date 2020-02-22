VCU’s late-season swoon deepens: Rams blown out at Saint Louis

Published Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, 9:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Saint Louis shot 57 percent from the floor and dominated VCU on the boards in an 80-62 win Friday night.

The loss was the fourth in a row for VCU (17-10, 7-7 A-10), and the fifth in six games for the Rams, who three weeks ago seemed an NCAA Tournament lock, and now seem destined for the NIT.

VCU led 22-19 on a three from Bones Hyland with 7:58 left in the first half, but Saint Louis (19-8, 8-6 A-10) took control with a 17-0 run, and went into the break up 41-27.

The Billikens controlled the boards – with a 41-26 advantage – and held VCU to 40 percent shooting (20-of-50).

The Rams started 5-of-10 from three, but made just 2-of-15 from deep the rest of the way.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 11 points and six rebounds for VCU.

Javonte Perkins hit his first eight attempts from the floor and led all scorers with 25 points and seven rebounds for Saint Louis.

Hasahn French also provided 18 points, seven boards and two blocks

VCU will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 26 when the Rams travel to face UMass in Amherst, Mass. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on MASN.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”