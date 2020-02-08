VCU wreaks Havoc on Davidson early, then has to hold on for 73-62 win
VCU went all Havoc on Davidson, forcing 16 first-half turnovers to build up a big lead on its way to a 73-62 win Friday night at the Siegel Center.
The Rams (17-6, 7-3 A-10) led 35-20 at the break, but Davidson (11-11, 5-5 A-10) did get it back to seven, at 63-56, on a Kellan Grady three with 4:11 left.
Mike’L Simms buried a triple from the corner two possessions later to push the margin back to 10, and it would get no closer from there.
Marcus Evans scored 19 to lead VCU, his highest scoring output since Nov. 25.
De’Riante Jenkins finished with 15 points and added seven rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Rams.
Grady scored 27 points to lead all scorers in Friday’s contest. Hyunjung Lee added 20 points for the Wildcats.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.