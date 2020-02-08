VCU wreaks Havoc on Davidson early, then has to hold on for 73-62 win

VCU went all Havoc on Davidson, forcing 16 first-half turnovers to build up a big lead on its way to a 73-62 win Friday night at the Siegel Center.

The Rams (17-6, 7-3 A-10) led 35-20 at the break, but Davidson (11-11, 5-5 A-10) did get it back to seven, at 63-56, on a Kellan Grady three with 4:11 left.

Mike’L Simms buried a triple from the corner two possessions later to push the margin back to 10, and it would get no closer from there.

Marcus Evans scored 19 to lead VCU, his highest scoring output since Nov. 25.

De’Riante Jenkins finished with 15 points and added seven rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Rams.

Grady scored 27 points to lead all scorers in Friday’s contest. Hyunjung Lee added 20 points for the Wildcats.

