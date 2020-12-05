VCU wins home opener, defeats Mount St. Mary’s, 60-42
A 23-2 first-half run, capped by back-to-back three-pointers from sophomore guard Bones Hyland, helped VCU separate from Mount St. Mary’s and earn a 60-42 win Saturday afternoon at the Siegel Center.
Hyland poured in a team-high 14 points and collected two steals to pace the Rams. He was 4-of-8 from three-point range.
Senior forward Levi Stockard III chipped in eight points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Dakota Leffew paced Mount St. Mary’s with 14 points.
VCU will play host to North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center. That game will be broadcast on MASN2.