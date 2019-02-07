VCU wins at GW: A-10 race heating up

Junior guard De’Riante Jenkins provided 14 points, while sophomore forward Marcus Santos-Silva turned in his fourth double-double of the season to lead VCU over George Washington Wednesday in Foggy Bottom.

George Washington (7-15, 3-6 Atlantic 10) trimmed VCU’s lead to 52-48 on a Williams 3-pointer with 1:55 left, but Vince Williams scored four straight points, including a tip-in on the ensuing possession, to give the Rams some breathing room.

Evans hit four free throws down the stretch to put the win on ice for VCU (16-6, 7-2 A-10).

Santos-Silva supplied a workman-like effort with 10 points, 11 rebounds (six offensive) and two blocks.

Jenkins connected on 6-of-10 attempts on the way to his seventh double-digit scoring effort in eight games.

Redshirt junior point guard Marcus Evans added 10 points and four assists for the Rams, while freshman forward Vince Williams contributed six points and three rebounds off the bench.

VCU’s win moved the Rams into sole possession of second place in the Atlantic 10 Conference standings. The Rams have won three straight games.

