VCU updates upcoming men's basketball schedule

VCU men’s basketball’s next three games are as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Dayton. Game time and TV information will be announced shortly

Friday, Feb. 12 versus St. Bonaventure at the Stuart C. Siegel Center at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2. St. Bonaventure replaces UMass on VCU’s schedule, as UMass has paused all athletic activities due to a surge in COVID-19 cases on campus

Wednesday, Feb. 17 versus Richmond. CBS Sports Network will broadcast that contest. This game was originally scheduled to be played at the Robins Center, but a final decision on venue for the game is still up in the air.

Additional notes

VCU’s home contest versus Davidson, scheduled for Feb. 10, is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The VCU-Dayton game on Feb. 9 replaces games scheduled against programs currently under COVID-19 protocols. The VCU-Dayton game, scheduled for March 3 at UD Arena, remains on the schedule as of this writing

