VCU tops VMI in midweek contest, 15-5

VMI rallied from an early four-run deficit to tie the game in the middle innings, but VCU took control from there on the way to a 15-5 win Tuesday at The Diamond.

The Rams (23-14, 5-3 A-10) started the game with two runs in a bases loaded situation. A single by Liam Hibbits added two more scores to go up 4-0 at the end of two innings.

With the bases loaded and no outs at the top of the third, Trey Morgan hit a sacrifice fly to bring Cody Warner home. Cole Garrett was hit by pitch to set up a fielder’s choice from Zac Morris for Will Knight to score. For the first time since May 17, 2019, the Keydets drilled back-to-back home runs with Cole Jenkins leading off the fourth inning with a home run, and Nathan Loyd lofting his own bomb to right field to tie the game 4-4.

VCU took back the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth and added six more runs in the sixth. A single by Garrett plated Morgan in the seventh to help cut the deficit, however, the Rams responded with two more in the seventh on a two-run homer by Connor Hujsak.

Justin Starke reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances, recording a hit, three walks and a HBP. Callen Nuccio and Knight each had two hits on the night and five Keydets had an RBI (Morgan, Garrett, Morris, Jenkins, and Loyd).

Steven Carpenter finished 3-for-4 with a run and three RBI, with Michael Haydak adding another three RBI and two runs.

The Keydets (10-24, 6-12 SoCon) will be back on the road for a weekend series against The Citadel with game one set for Friday at 5 p.m. and doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday. All games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

