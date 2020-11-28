VCU tops Memphis, 70-59, in Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic finale

VCU got 15 points from junior Vince Williams on its way to a 70-59 win over Memphis Friday in the finale of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

The Rams (2-1) swamped the Tigers defensively, forcing 19 turnovers that resulted in 25 points, while holding Memphis to 35 percent (20-of-57) shooting from the field, including 6-of-23 from three-point range.

Memphis (1-2) drew within five points, at 41-36, on a jumper by Jayden Hardaway with 15:31 remaining, but VCU answered with a 12-1 burst, fueled by a pair of Williams three-pointers, to take a commanding 52-37 lead with 11:20 left.

The Tigers got no closer than eight points the rest of the night.

Williams knocked down 3-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc and connected on 6-of-8 free throws.

Junior guard KeShawn Curry added 14 points and five rebounds, while sophomore guard Bones Hyland scored all 12 of his points in the second half for the Rams.

D.J. Jeffries led all scorers with 17 points for Memphis

The Rams will head to State College, Pa. to take on Penn State on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1.

