VCU tops Liberty in series finale, 4-2

Published Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021, 6:39 pm

The VCU Rams defeated the Liberty Flames, 4-2, Saturday afternoon at the Diamond.

Liberty shortstop Cam Locklear and right fielder Jake Wilson each had three hits apiece in the contest. Flames left fielder Aaron Anderson hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning, his third of the year.

Liberty drops to 17-8 on the year. VCU improves to 14-11.

