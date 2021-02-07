VCU to host UMass on Feb. 12

VCU will host UMass on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on ESPN2, the A-10 announced Saturday.

The Rams and Minutemen were previously scheduled to meet on Jan. 27, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. VCU had been scheduled to host Richmond on Feb. 12, but that game has been postponed, also due to COVID-19 protocols. The A-10 continues to explore scheduling options for the Rams’ other open dates.

VCU (13-4, 6-2 A-10) is coming off a 63-62 win at Rhode Island on Feb. 3.

