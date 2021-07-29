VCU to face Syracuse in Battle 4 Atlantis opener

VCU will take on Syracuse on ESPN2 in the opening round of the 2021 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The Rams, who will play three games at the Atlantis Resort from Nov. 24-26, will take on either defending national champion Baylor or Pac-12 stalwart Arizona State the following day. On Friday, Nov. 26, VCU could face any of a quartet of schools that includes Michigan State, UConn, Auburn and Loyola (Ill.).

Every game in the tournament will be broadcast nationally on the ESPN family of networks.

VCU is 0-3 all-time against Syracuse. The Rams and Orange have not met since 1992. The Orange are coming off an 18-10 campaign in which they reached the Sweet 16. Every team in this year’s Battle 4 Atlantis posted a NET ranking of under 100 in 2020-21.

This will be the Rams third trip to the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis following appearances in 2012 and 2016. VCU was a combined 3-3 in those contests. The Rams also technically appeared in this tournament last season, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to relocate to Sioux Falls, S.D. under the rebranded name of The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

VCU was 19-7 a year ago and earned its 12th NCAA berth since 2004. The Rams return six of their top eight scorers in 2021-22.

Tournament tickets and reservations are available now at atlantisbahamas.com/battle4atlantis.