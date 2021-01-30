VCU sprints past La Salle at Siegel Center, 73-62

Sophomore guard Bones Hyland scored 24 points to propel VCU past La Salle, 73-62, Saturday afternoon at the Stuart C. Seigel Center.

In addition to his scoring output, Hyland dished out four assists and grabbed four boards in the contest. He connected on 3-of-6 attempts from beyond the three-point arc and converted 11-of-12 free throws.

Sophomore forward Hason Ward recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Black and Gold (12-4, 5-2 A-10). He was 6-of-7 from the floor

VCU junior forward Vince Williams Jr. contributed 11 points and grabbed four rebounds

Freshman guard Ace Baldwin Jr. showcased his versatility with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Rams

Sherif Kenny led La Salle (7-10, 4-6 A-10) with 20 points.

La Salle led for the majority of the first half, but Hyland hit a three-pointer to spark a 9-0 VCU over the final 4:33 of the period to send the Rams to the locker room with a 33-30 lead.

The Rams used a 10-4 burst at the start of the second half to extend their lead to 43-34 lead with 16:29 left.

VCU will take on Rhode Island on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I.

