VCU sizzles in 85-66 A-10 road win at LaSalle

Published Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 5:36 pm

Junior guard Marcus Tsohonis and senior forward Vince Williams Jr. combined for 33 points to lead VCU to an 85-66 win at LaSalle on Saturday.

Tsohonis came off the bench to bury 5-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc on the way to 17 points in just 13 minutes. Williams turned in another complete effort with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. He was an efficient 5-of-7 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Junior forward Hason Ward scored eight of his 13 points in the second half as VCU (9-4, 2-0 A-10)pulled away. He also grabbed six rebounds.

Clifton Moore led all players with 21 points for La Salle (5-7, 0-2 A-10).

VCU shot 52 percent (32-of-62) from the floor on the way to a season-high 85 points. The Rams also connected on 9-of-21 three-point attempts.

The Rams have won a season-best six straight games and improved to 4-0 in true road games. It’s the first time VCU has won its first four road contests since the 2016-17 season.

VCU will host George Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Stuart C. Siegel Center at 7 p.m. That contest will air on MASN2 and ESPN+.

