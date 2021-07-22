VCU signs basketball coach Mike Rhoades to contract extension

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades has signed a two-year contract extension, Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin announced Thursday.

“Coach Rhoades did an exceptional job with our young team this season under very unusual circumstances. Sustainable success in any business requires continuity in leadership, but especially in college athletics. We have an exciting, talented team with a bright future, and we want to make sure Coach Rhoades leads our program for years to come,” McLaughlin said.

Thursday’s extension adds two years to Rhoades’ existing contract and runs through the 2026-2027 season.

“I appreciate Dr. Rao and Ed McLaughlin for their leadership, and the extension, to keep our program moving forward,” Rhoades said. “It’s an honor to be the coach at VCU, and I never take it for granted. I’m excited to continue to build this the right way, by investing in great people and players. I’m excited to help our guys move forward.”

A native of Mahanoy, Pa., Rhoades is set to enter his fifth season at the helm of the VCU program in 2021-22. He has forged an 80-43 record with the Rams and has led the Black and Gold to NCAA at-large berths in 2019 and 2021.

His 2019 squad captured the outright Atlantic 10 Conference regular season championship.

Rhoades previously served as head coach at Rice, where he led a remarkable turnaround from 2014-2017, and Randolph-Macon, where he won nearly 200 games and claimed four NCAA appearances from 1999-2009.

Two of his RMC teams reached the NCAA Division III Sweet 16. Additionally, Rhoades served as an assistant coach and associate head coach at VCU from 2009-2014, and helped lead the Rams to the Final Four in 2011.

Overall, Rhoades is 324-171 in 17 seasons as a head coach.