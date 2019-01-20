VCU shuts down UMass, wins 68-50

Junior guards De’Riante Jenkins and Issac Vann combined for 33 points, and VCU used a 21-7 second-half run to pull away from UMass Saturday in Richmond.

Vann scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and added five rebounds for the Rams (13-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10).

Jenkins scored a game-high 17 points on 5-of-7 from the floor, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Jenkins added seven rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Redshirt sophomore Corey Douglas added four points, six rebounds and a pair of blocked shots off the bench for the Black and Gold.

Luwane Pipkins scored a team-high 14 points for UMass (7-11, 0-5 A-10), but was held to just 3-of-15 from the field and 2-of-7 from 3-point range.

VCU travels to Rhode Island on Jan. 23 for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

