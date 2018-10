VCU set to host UVA-Wise in exhibition on Oct. 30

VCU’s exhibition contest with UVA-Wise on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center will tip off at 7 p.m.

The contest will be VCU’s final dress rehearsal prior to the Rams’ 2018-19 season-opener against Gardner-Webb on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at the Siegel Center.

Led by second-year Head Coach Mike Rhoades, VCU returns three starters and nine letterwinners in 2018-19.

