VCU rolls to non-conference win over Loyola

Published Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, 10:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VCU held Loyola to 20 points in the second half to pull away for an 85-51 win on Sunday at the Siegel Center.

The Rams (10-3) got 15 points each from senior guard De’Riante Jenkins and freshman guard Bones Hyland, with both hitting on five shots from three-point range.

KeShawn Curry added 12 for the Rams, a career-high for the VCU sophomore guard

VCU drained a season-high 14 triples.

Andrew Kostecka led the way for the Greyhounds (8-5), scoring a game-high 30 points.

The Rams shot 50 percent (31-of-62) from the field overall, including 41 percent (14-of-34) from behind the 3-point arc. VCU held the Greyhounds to 39 percent (20-of-52) shooting, including 30 percent (8-of-27) in the second half.

Related