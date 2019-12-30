VCU rolls to non-conference win over Loyola
VCU held Loyola to 20 points in the second half to pull away for an 85-51 win on Sunday at the Siegel Center.
The Rams (10-3) got 15 points each from senior guard De’Riante Jenkins and freshman guard Bones Hyland, with both hitting on five shots from three-point range.
KeShawn Curry added 12 for the Rams, a career-high for the VCU sophomore guard
VCU drained a season-high 14 triples.
Andrew Kostecka led the way for the Greyhounds (8-5), scoring a game-high 30 points.
The Rams shot 50 percent (31-of-62) from the field overall, including 41 percent (14-of-34) from behind the 3-point arc. VCU held the Greyhounds to 39 percent (20-of-52) shooting, including 30 percent (8-of-27) in the second half.
