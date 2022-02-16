VCU, Richmond basketball teams partner on school supply drive

The VCU and Richmond athletics departments will work together to collect school supplies for students, teachers, and staff of William Fox Elementary at this Friday’s men’s basketball game between the Rams and the Spiders, the schools announced Wednesday.

Those attending the game are encouraged to bring items to help replace the supplies lost in last week’s devastating fire at Fox Elementary. Those include:

New and gently used K – 5th Grade Level Books (There is a particular need for books featuring diverse characters and experiences. Fox Elementary is a majority minority school.)

Clorox Wipes & Hand Sanitizer (unopened)

Crayola Crayons or Colored Pencils

Packs of Washable Markers

Composition or Spiral Notebooks

Index Cards

Dry-Erase Markers

#2 Pencils

Pocket Folders

Wide-ruled Loose-leaf paper

Boxes of tissues

Highlighters

Black, blue or red ink pens

Reusable water bottles

Glue Sticks

Supplies will be collected before, during, and after Friday’s game at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. Supplies can also be dropped off in the lobby of the Siegel Center or at the Robins Center ticket office at the University of Richmond anytime over the next two weeks.

VCU and Richmond are not able to accept financial contributions at Friday night’s game, but fans wishing to donate can do so directly to Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation at rpseducationfoundation.org. Funds can be designated for Fox Elementary Fire Response.

“As educators, as parents and as members of the Richmond community, we were saddened by the effects of the tragic fire at Fox Elementary last week. We hope that we can use one of Central Virginia’s showcase events to help Fox Elementary replace some of what was lost and provide its staff and students with resources to assist in their efforts to rebuild,” said VCU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin and Richmond Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hardt in a joint statement.

Friday’s game between VCU and Richmond will be nationally televised on ESPN2 and tip at 7 PM. It is the second matchup of this season’s Capital City Classic presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers.