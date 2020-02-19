VCU rallies twice late, but ultimately falls to #5 Dayton, 66-61

VCU is now automatic-bid-or-bust after falling short in a 66-61 loss to #5 Dayton Tuesday at the Siegel Center.

The Rams (17-9, 7-6 A-10) have now dropped three in a row and four of their last five.

Dayton (24-2, 13-0 A-10) led by as many as nine in the second half, but VCU closed to 52-50 on an and-one by Vince Williams with 6:19 to go.

After the Flyers pushed the margin back to seven, the Rams would make one last push, getting the deficit down to three, at 62-59, on a Williams tip-in with 26 seconds left.

Dayton closed the game out going 4-of-4 at the line from there.

Bones Hyland led VCU players in double figures with 18 points. Marcus Santos-Silva registered his ninth double-double of the season with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Williams tied a career-high with 13 points and corralled six rebounds.

Dayton guard Jalen Crutcher scored 18 points for the Flyers and knocked down all eight of his attempts from the charity stripe.

Forwards Obi Toppin and Trey Landers added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

