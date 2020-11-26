VCU rallies, tops Utah State, 85-69, at Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Published Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, 9:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VCU had to adjust its schedule when the Volunteer Classic was canceled pretty much at the last minute. The Rams’ trip to South Dakota got off to a nice start.

Sophomore Bones Hyland set a career-high with 23 points and junior Vince Williams helped key a decisive second-half blitz as VCU topped Utah State, 85-69, Wednesday at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Hyland scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half. He finished 6-of-12 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from three-point range.

Williams poured in 13 of his career-high 15 points in the second half to help VCU’s late surge.

Junior guard KeShawn Curry added 10 points and six rebounds to the mix for VCU.

Neemias Queta recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies.

VCU trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half, but Hyland buried a three-pointer, and Curry scooped up back-to-back Utah State turnovers for fast-break buckets, to spark an 18-0 Rams run that gave them a 74-63 lead with 5:00 remaining.

The Rams held Utah State without a field goal for nearly 11 minutes down the stretch. VCU outscored the Aggies 29-6 the final 10:56.

VCU shot 53 percent (28-of-53) from the field, including 10-of-24 from three-point range, and held Utah State to 32 percent (9-of-28) shooting in the second half.

The Rams advance to face 15th-ranked West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. today in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Related

Comments