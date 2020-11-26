VCU rallies, tops Utah State, 85-69, at Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
VCU had to adjust its schedule when the Volunteer Classic was canceled pretty much at the last minute. The Rams’ trip to South Dakota got off to a nice start.
Sophomore Bones Hyland set a career-high with 23 points and junior Vince Williams helped key a decisive second-half blitz as VCU topped Utah State, 85-69, Wednesday at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Hyland scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half. He finished 6-of-12 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from three-point range.
Williams poured in 13 of his career-high 15 points in the second half to help VCU’s late surge.
Junior guard KeShawn Curry added 10 points and six rebounds to the mix for VCU.
Neemias Queta recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies.
VCU trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half, but Hyland buried a three-pointer, and Curry scooped up back-to-back Utah State turnovers for fast-break buckets, to spark an 18-0 Rams run that gave them a 74-63 lead with 5:00 remaining.
The Rams held Utah State without a field goal for nearly 11 minutes down the stretch. VCU outscored the Aggies 29-6 the final 10:56.
VCU shot 53 percent (28-of-53) from the field, including 10-of-24 from three-point range, and held Utah State to 32 percent (9-of-28) shooting in the second half.
The Rams advance to face 15th-ranked West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. today in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.