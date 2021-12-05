VCU rallies from early double-digit deficit, defeats Campbell, 65-61

Four Rams scored in double figures as VCU overcame a slow start and outlasted Campbell, 65-61, Saturday evening in the Siegel Center.

Senior forward Vince Williams put in a complete performance to lead VCU (4-4). The Toledo native provided 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five steals, and two blocks. He connected on 4-of-8 attempts from the floor.

Senior guard Keshawn Curry added 12 points, two rebounds, one assist, and four steals for the Black and Gold. VCU freshman guard Jayden Nunn and graduate forward Levi Stockard III each contributed 10 points, while Stockard grabbed six rebounds.

Campbell (6-2) used an early 17-0 run to build a 20-4 lead with 13:20 left in the first half, but VCU was able to chip away. A 14-2 VCU run, punctuated by a DeLoach stickback, pulled the Rams within 22-18. Later, Williams buried a 3-pointer from the wing to push VCU in front 43-40 with 15:11 remaining.

The teams traded baskets in the middle part of the second half, but a 12-0 burst, which included five straight points from sophomore guard Josh Banks, as well as a 3-pointer by Curry, gave the Rams the lead for good at 63-54 with 4:18 left. Campbell eventually whittled that advantage to just 63-61 with 26 seconds on the clock, but Nunn converted both ends of a 1-and-1 opportunity with 20 seconds left to seal the VCU victory.

VCU hosts Jacksonville State for a 7 p.m. tip on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The game will air on MASN and ESPN+.

