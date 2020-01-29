VCU pulls away, wins the Battle of Richmond, 87-68

A 22-5 VCU run opened up a tight game and lifted the Rams to an 87-68 win over Richmond Tuesday at a rowdy Siegel Center.

Freshman guard Bones Hyland drained five threes to lead five VCU players in double figures with 15 points.

Senior De’Riante Jenkins scored 14 points while grabbing five rebounds for the Black and Gold (16-5, 6-2 A-10), which got 14 points and eight rebounds from junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva.

Richmond forward Grant Golden led all scorers with 24 points. The redshirt-junior also added eight rebounds for UR (15-6, 5-3 A-10).

The Rams built a 13-point lead early in the first half, but had to get a step-back three from Hyland at the end of the half to send the teams into the locker room tied at 39-39

Vann, Jenkins and Hyland connected on three-pointers to spark a 22-5 VCU blitz to open the second half. The Rams assumed a 61-44 lead with 13:23 left and never looked back.

