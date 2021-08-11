VCU promotes assistant hoops coach Jamal Brunt

Jamal Brunt, entering his fourth year as a member of the VCU Basketball staff, has been elevated to associate head coach, Rams’ Head Coach Mike Rhoades announced Tuesday.

Brunt had served as an assistant coach under Rhoades since his arrival prior to the 2018-19 season. As the team’s “defensive coordinator”, Brunt has helped the Rams construct one of the nation’s most disruptive defensive attacks. VCU has ranked in the top 50 nationally in defensive efficiency each of the past three seasons, including seventh in 2018-19 and 14th last season. VCU is 62-28 overall during Brunt’s tenure, and the Rams have earned a pair of NCAA Tournament berths during that time.

As a Ram, Brunt has also helped VCU consistently land one of Atlantic 10 Conference’s top recruiting classes. In 2020, Brunt was recognized as one of 50 Impactful Mid-Major Assistant Coaches by Silver Waves Media.

A native of Baltimore, Md. Brunt served as an assistant coach at Miami (Fla.) for three seasons prior to his appointment at VCU. His tenure in Coral Gables was marked by three NCAA Tournament berths, as well as a run of highly rated recruits, including future NBA standout Bruce Brown.

Brunt spent 10 seasons as a member of Chris Mooney’s coaching staff at Richmond. In 2013, he was promoted to associate head coach. The Spiders reached the postseason six times during Brunt’s tenure, including an NCAA Sweet 16 berth in 2010-11.

A former starting point guard for Rhoades at Randolph-Macon, Brunt broke into the coaching ranks as an assistant for the Yellow Jackets from 2003-05.