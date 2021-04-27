VCU professor Jeanine Guidry talks COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Published Tuesday, Apr. 27, 2021, 1:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VCU professor Jeanine Guidry joins the show to offer tips to listeners with friends and family who are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Recent COVID-19 News

Related

Comments