VCU, playing without Hyland, gets big win, 67-65, over Saint Louis

Freshman Ace Baldwin Jr. sank a pair of go-ahead free throws with 4.7 seconds remaining to lift VCU past Saint Louis, 67-65, Tuesday night at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

The Rams (17-5, 10-3 A-10), playing without leading scorer Bones Hyland, got a career-high 15 points from Baldwin, who also had seven assists in the win.

Junior forward Vince Williams Jr. scored a team-high 16 points and tallied nine rebounds to help the VCU cause.

The Billikens (11-5, 4-4 A-10) held a 65-63 advantage with just over one minute remaining in the contest. Baldwin Jr. drew a pair of fouls and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe down the stretch to give the Rams the game-deciding advantage.

Saint Louis missed a long 3-pointer as time expired.

VCU will hit the road to close out its 2020-2021 regular season against Davidson at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on ESPN2.

