VCU pausing basketball activities due to COVID-19 issues in program

VCU Basketball is pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols within the program, per a release from the school Saturday morning.

Saturday’s scheduled game against Davidson is postponed. No decisions have been made related to the Rams’ forthcoming games.

VCU follows Atlantic 10 Conference, University and Virginia Department of Health guidelines to prioritize the safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff as well as the VCU community.

The program will resume team activities once all personnel clear COVID-19 protocols.

