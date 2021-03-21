VCU out of 2021 NCAA Tournament after reports of ‘multiple’ COVID-19 positives

Published Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021, 9:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

You’ve seen the news already, but we’ll get it on the record here – VCU is out of the 2021 NCAA Tournament because of multiple COVID-19 positives in the program.

Kinda odd for a program that had tested every day for the past three weeks without a single positive.

“We’ve been tested every day for the past three weeks, but within the past 48 hours we’ve received multiple positive tests. We are devastated for our players and coaches. It has been a dream for all of us to play in the NCAA Tournament. We appreciate the care of our doctors and administration this year, and all our efforts and attention will be put into our players at this time,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades.

The Rams had been scheduled to face Oregon. The Ducks advance to the second round.

Hurrah.

“With the utmost disappointment, our men’s basketball program will head home from the NCAA Tournament,” VCU Athletics Director Ed McLaughlin said. “We are heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches, campus community and fans. Our team earned the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. The members of our program did an excellent job following COVID-19 protocols all year, including since we arrived in Indianapolis, so ending our season in this manner hurts even more.”

The Rams had earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament following a 19-7 campaign in which they reached the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship Game for the sixth time since 2012-13.

VCU was appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time in school history and the 12th since 2004.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments