VCU opens A-10 play with 80-64 win at Saint Joseph’s

Published Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, 9:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Junior forward Vince Williams supplied a career-high 17 points and VCU forced 25 turnovers on the way to an 80-64 win over Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday.

Williams led five Rams (8-2, 1-0 A-10) in double figures and connected on 6-of-11 attempts from the field, adding seven rebounds and three assists.

Freshman point guard Ace Baldwin provided 12 points, four rebounds and four steals, while senior Levi Stockard III, junior KeShawn Curry and freshman Jamir Watkins added 10 points each for the Black & Gold.

Dahmir Bishop led all players with 20 points for Saint Joseph’s (0-6, 0-1 A-10).

VCU forced a season-high 25 turnovers and turned them into 29 points.

The Rams shot 46.4 percent (26-of-56) in the game, including .412 (8-of-19) from three-point range.

VCU will open 2021 when it hosts Davidson on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

Related

Comments