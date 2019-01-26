VCU notches key A-10 road win at Duquesne

Junior guard Marcus Evans and sophomore forward Marcus Santos-Silva combined for 42 points to help VCU rally past Duquesne Saturday afternoon at the Palumbo Center.

VCU trailed by as many as nine points in the game, but the Rams (14-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10) took control with a 12-2 burst midway through the second half that resulted in a 68-59 lead with 6:03 remaining.

Santos-Silva provided five points during that game-shifting burst, including a traditional three-point play and a breakaway dunk

Evans led all scorers with 22 points and added three steals

Santos-Silva produced a career-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting from the line. He added a game-high 12 rebounds and collected a pair of steals. Santos-Silva has three double-doubles this season

Overall, four Rams scored in double figures. Junior guard De’Riante Jenkins added 13 points and six boards, while redshirt junior wing Issac Vann kicked in 11 points and four assists

Tavian Dunn-Martin led Duquesne with 21 points and five assists