VCU Medical Center named one of America’s 100 greatest hospitals

VCU Medical Center has been named to Becker’s Healthcare 2020 list of the 100 Great Hospitals in America.

The health care publication’s 2020 list recognizes industry leaders that have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties, as well as industry innovators that have sparked trends in health care technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction.

In its listing, Becker’s highlighted VCU Health’s comprehensive array of more than 200 specialties, as well as VCU Medical Center’s Level I trauma center and Massey Cancer Center — one of two National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in Virginia.

“Being honored as a top health care institution in the country speaks to the safe, high-caliber care we provide to our patients, and the dedication and collaboration of our team members,” said Peter Buckley, M.D., interim CEO of VCU Health System and interim senior vice president of VCU Health Sciences. “We are proud to bring forth our innovation in service, research and education to preserve and restore health for all Virginians and beyond.”

Acknowledging the unprecedented circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in its listing, Becker’s also shared news of a $1 million donation to the VCU COVID-19 Response Fund, which supports patients, medical staff and clinical research related to the virus.

