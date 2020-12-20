VCU-LSU canceled: Rams add Tuesday game with JMU

VCU will host in-state and former conference rival James Madison on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

The game will be broadcast on MASN and ESPN+.

The Rams’ road contest at LSU, scheduled for Tuesday in Baton Rouge, La., has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers program.

Tuesday’s game will be VCU’s first meeting with James Madison since the 2011-2012 season, when both schools were members of the Colonial Athletic Association.

The two schools met 65 times between 1971 and 2012. VCU leads the all-time series 44-21.

