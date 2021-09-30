VCU loses Jamir Watkins to torn ACL

VCU sophomore guard Jamir Watkins suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during practice this week.

An MRI performed Wednesday morning by VCU Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Seth Cheatham confirmed the injury. Watkins will undergo surgery next week and is expected to miss the 2021-22 season.

“We’re devastated by the news, but we know with Jamir’s work ethic and approach, he’ll be back and ready to work in a few months,” head coach Mike Rhoades said. “His teammates will rally around him throughout his rehabilitation.”

A 6-foot-7 guard, Watkins averaged 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 26 games last season as a freshman for the Rams.