VCU loses heartbreaker to Duquesne in OT, 80-77

VCU led by 12 points with 8:41 left, but Duquesne rallied to force overtime, then rallied from an early deficit in the extra session, to pull out the 80-77 win Tuesday night at the Siegel Center.

Duquesne (21-8, 11-6 A-10) got back into it with a 12-2 run, punctuated by a three-pointer by Lamar Norman Jr., to cut the lead to 63-61 with 4:54 left.

The teams battled down the stretch, but Norman Jr. drove and hit a game-typing baseline jumper with 5.9 seconds left to force overtime.

VCU (18-12, 8-9 A-10) led twice in in the extra period, including 75-72 on a three-pointer from the wing by Bones Hyland with 3:42 remaining.

Duquesne’s Baylee Steele buried a go-ahead three-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:58 left in overtime. Marcus Santos-Silva, who had a game-high 24 points, pulled the Rams within 78-77 with a bucket with 1:35 remaining, but the Black and Gold could get no closer.

VCU missed a pair of three-point jumpers in the closing moments, and Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers connected on a pair of free throws to provide the final margin.

The Rams will travel to Davidson on Friday, March 6 for the final regular season matchup. The game is slated for a 9 p.m. (EST) tip and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Story by Chris Graham

