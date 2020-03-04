VCU loses heartbreaker to Duquesne in OT, 80-77
VCU led by 12 points with 8:41 left, but Duquesne rallied to force overtime, then rallied from an early deficit in the extra session, to pull out the 80-77 win Tuesday night at the Siegel Center.
Duquesne (21-8, 11-6 A-10) got back into it with a 12-2 run, punctuated by a three-pointer by Lamar Norman Jr., to cut the lead to 63-61 with 4:54 left.
The teams battled down the stretch, but Norman Jr. drove and hit a game-typing baseline jumper with 5.9 seconds left to force overtime.
VCU (18-12, 8-9 A-10) led twice in in the extra period, including 75-72 on a three-pointer from the wing by Bones Hyland with 3:42 remaining.
Duquesne’s Baylee Steele buried a go-ahead three-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:58 left in overtime. Marcus Santos-Silva, who had a game-high 24 points, pulled the Rams within 78-77 with a bucket with 1:35 remaining, but the Black and Gold could get no closer.
VCU missed a pair of three-point jumpers in the closing moments, and Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers connected on a pair of free throws to provide the final margin.
The Rams will travel to Davidson on Friday, March 6 for the final regular season matchup. The game is slated for a 9 p.m. (EST) tip and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.